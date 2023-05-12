SpringBig (SBIG) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SpringBig to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SpringBig and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53% SpringBig Competitors -11.60% -9.81% -0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SpringBig and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 SpringBig Competitors 223 1457 2575 84 2.58

Volatility and Risk

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 703.57%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 37.79%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than its rivals.

SpringBig has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig’s rivals have a beta of 2.41, meaning that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SpringBig and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million -$13.08 million -1.10 SpringBig Competitors $2.06 billion $164.47 million 9.65

SpringBig’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SpringBig rivals beat SpringBig on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

