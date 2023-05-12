SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

