StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

inTEST Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

Get inTEST alerts:

About inTEST

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.