StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
inTEST Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of INTT stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.54.
About inTEST
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.