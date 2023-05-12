StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

inTEST (NYSE:INTTGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

inTEST Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

About inTEST

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

