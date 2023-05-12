StockNews.com Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,808 shares of company stock valued at $967,144,872. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $15,068,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 287.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 819,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 608,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $5,558,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

