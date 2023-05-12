StockNews.com Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PZZA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 65,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

