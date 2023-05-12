Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $300.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $285.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Stryker by 18.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 26.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

