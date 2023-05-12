Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 7,450 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,180,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after acquiring an additional 413,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoGenomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,217,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,918,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,654,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 886,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.96 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

