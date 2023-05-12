Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $99,039,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,767,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Halliburton stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

