Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.