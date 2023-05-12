Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 116 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

