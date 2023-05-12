Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TELL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,920,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,333,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,084 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,539,695 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $2,324,939.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,821,841 shares in the company, valued at $26,910,979.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,226,920 shares of company stock worth $17,204,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tellurian Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

TELL stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $669.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.26. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

