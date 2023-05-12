Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

