Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$54.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.86.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.80. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.38 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

