Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 848,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,223 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $31,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

