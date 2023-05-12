Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,714 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Masimo worth $30,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

Masimo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MASI opened at $172.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.