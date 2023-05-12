Swiss National Bank Has $33.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,180 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $33,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cognex Stock Down 0.5 %

Cognex stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

