Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,022 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $27,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.