Swiss National Bank Sells 103,200 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,546,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $29,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,739,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,275 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 289,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.64 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,127.27%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

