Swiss National Bank Sells 62,100 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,100 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $23,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.65.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

