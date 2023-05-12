Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Rollins worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

