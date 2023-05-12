Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Up to $38.45

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $41.76. Syneos Health shares last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 7,688,281 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after purchasing an additional 587,471 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 44.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 393,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 121,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.