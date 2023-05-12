T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56. The stock has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

