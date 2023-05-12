T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.48% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

TDVG opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

