Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TGT opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $223.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Get Rating

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

