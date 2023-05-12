TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.59% of TechTarget worth $59,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TechTarget by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

