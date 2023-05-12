Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $28,792,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $22,587,000. Browning West LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after acquiring an additional 538,544 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $37.35 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.