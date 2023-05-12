Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $545.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

