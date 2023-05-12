Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.10

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 6,000,213 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

