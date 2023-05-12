The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $36.11 Average PT from Brokerages

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Stories

