The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 788 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 788 ($9.94).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 965 ($12.18) to GBX 880 ($11.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.78) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SGE opened at GBX 817.20 ($10.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 770.21. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 825.27 ($10.41). The company has a market capitalization of £8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,265.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

