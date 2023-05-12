The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $74.65 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.74%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

