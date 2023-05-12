The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $28,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

NYSE:TTC opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $326,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

