The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.81 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $182.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,222 shares of company stock worth $10,281,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.