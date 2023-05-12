The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

