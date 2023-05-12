Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.