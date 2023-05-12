Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
