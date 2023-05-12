Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paychex were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 1.9 %

PAYX stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

