Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

