Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.61 Million Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 785,896 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in R1 RCM were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after buying an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,402,194 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,486,243 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $16.37 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.17, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.84.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

