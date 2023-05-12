Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.69 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MHK opened at $97.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $142.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.