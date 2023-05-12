Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 85,325 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after acquiring an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $327,371,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

