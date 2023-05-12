Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,548 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFG opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $150.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.34.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.