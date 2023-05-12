Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.51 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.63 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,347 shares of company stock worth $12,059,197 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

