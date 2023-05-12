Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.71 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,436 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

