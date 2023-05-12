Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 65,488 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRU opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

