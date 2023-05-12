Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,012,000 after acquiring an additional 923,067 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after purchasing an additional 298,324 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

