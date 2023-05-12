Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,426 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 482,244 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,547,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $481.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.