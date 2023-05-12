Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 159,349 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,331,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,068,000 after buying an additional 257,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,198,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,388,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 839,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $43.05 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.