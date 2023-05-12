Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,029,995 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,995 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after acquiring an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

