Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,406 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,175 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 16,406 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of Foot Locker worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after purchasing an additional 312,687 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.82%.

Foot Locker Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.