Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 36,922 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 86.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EME stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

